Ted Williams says he's running for Ohio governor

A once-homeless Ohio man whose smooth radio voice made him an Internet sensation a decade ago says he’s running for governor as a Democrat.

Ted Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after he appeared in a video by The Columbus Dispatch panhandling on a highway ramp with a sign advertising his golden voice. The video’s millions of views led to national television appearances and earned Williams numerous voice-over jobs.

Williams announced his latest long-shot political plans this week on Scott Spears’ “Now” radio program on WWGH-FM in Marion. He picked the same station to announce a bid for president in 2015.

He says his presidential bid didn’t go anywhere because he “didn’t follow up on it,” but that he will have “a full-fledged group of people” around him this time to guide his campaign. The U.S. Army veteran said improving veterans’ services and prioritizing education over imprisonment will be among his priorities.