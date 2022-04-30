Senate candidates campaign across Ohio ahead of May 3 primary

Candidates are still trying to win over voters before the primary.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Candidates running to become Ohio's next U.S. Senator campaigned across the state Saturday.

Following former President Donald Trump's endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Senate race, other Republican Candidates are still aligning themselves with Trump and his policies.

In Columbus on Saturday, candidate Josh Mandel held a rally at the High Street Baptist Church. Alongside him was U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz said he endorsed Mandel for Ohio’s Senate seat because he feels Mandel is the best person for the job.

If elected Mandel plans to end early voting and only limit absentee voting to senior citizens, people who are disabled, and overseas and military voters.

“We're running this campaign in a non-traditional way,” he said. “I’m the only senate candidate in Ohio, that's running his campaign through churches, instead of traditional republican party groups.”

Jane Timken, the former Ohio GOP Chairwoman campaigned in Columbus on Saturday alongside Senator Rob Portman, who is stepping down from his seat.

Portman told reporters he thinks Timken is the best candidate for the job.

He believes she has the ability to win in November -- which is critical in his words if Republicans want to have a shot at taking the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Timken was asked about how she makes her sales pitch to stay aligned with former President Trump.

"It is difficult to pitch that...when Trump backed a different candidate.," she said.

"I think the voters have taken a look in this race and they know who was there. Who was in the trenches and who was a 'Johnny Come Lately when they are running for the U.S. Senate," she added.

Timken says she thinks Ohio voters are aware of her track record and she's in support of energy independence and securing the border -- which has been a common theme among her fellow candidates.

Republican Matt Dolan was door-knocking Saturday in North Royalton near Cleveland after gaining endorsements from Jo Ann Davidson and Former Governor Bob Taft.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican Mike Gibbons took his bus his campaign to Dublin, tweeting his team "is more motivated and eager than ever to barnstorm the Buckeye state and carry the momentum that’ll propel us to victory on May 3rd!"

Vance was in Newark and West Chester, campaigning with Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Democrats were also out in force.

Tim Ryan was campaigning in northern Ohio today, including spending time with Senator Sherrod Brown. Ryan tweeted, "Folks are fired up and ready to make their voice heard. Early voting is happening now."

Meanwhile, democrat Morgan Harper was on the campaign trail too. She tweeted about her stops Columbus and the Zanesville area today.

The candidates in the governor's race were also campaigning. Democrat Nan Whaley was in Columbus for an event, speaking with supporters and attendees before doorknocking in German Village to encourage voting. "Together, we’re going to make history this week," she tweeted.