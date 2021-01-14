Here's how Ohio's House members voted in the impeachment of President Trump

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez crossed party lines and was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach the president.

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Donald J. Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice. A majority of the members of the U.S. house voted to impeach Trump just one week after his encouragement to supporters to “fight like hell” against election results was followed by the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The resolution to impeach the president passed by a vote of 232 to 197. Ten Republicans broke party lines and voted in favor of impeachment, including Rep. Anthony Gonzalez from Northeast Ohio.

"The President of the United States helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution," Gonzalez wrote in his statement announcing his vote. "In doing so, five people have died - including a Capitol Police Officer - many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken."

"During the attack itself, the President abandoned his post while many members asked for help, thus further endangering all present. These are fundamental threats not just to people's lives but to the very foundation of our Republic," Rep. Gonzalez concluded. "When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment."

Here is how the rest of Ohio's congressional delegation voted:

Rep. Steve Chabot (R) - District 1: NO

My floor speech from this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/H3Jtc8e83C — Rep. Steve Chabot (@RepSteveChabot) January 13, 2021

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R) - District 2: NO

READ my full statement on why I voted against impeachment here: https://t.co/Xc62ujkHi2 pic.twitter.com/WtNb7bIOkw — Rep. Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) January 13, 2021

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D) - District 3: YES

The 2021 Capitol Insurrection instigated by Trump was an attack on democracy, our way of life, and the American people. He's desperate, unhinged and dangerous. He must removed from office. #Impeachment pic.twitter.com/TaCSPkjNAp — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) January 13, 2021

Rep. Jim Jordan (R) - District 4: NO

Rep. Robert Latta (R) - District 5: NO

My complete statement on today's House impeachment vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/acfZiASecF — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 13, 2021

Rep. Bill Johnson (R) - District 6: NO

I voted NO on the 25th Amendment Resolution tonight.



I will vote NO on impeachment tomorrow.



Here’s why ⬇️https://t.co/yiU8UkgSN4 — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) January 13, 2021

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R) - District 7: NO

Rep. Warren Davidson (R) - District 8: NO

“I will oppose any and all efforts by Congress to influence Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, including today’s nonbinding resolution. The 25th Amendment designates to the Cabinet the power to remove a sitting president: The President is fit to serve out his remaining eight days in office.

“I similarly reject House Democrats' politically motivated bid to impeach President Trump a second time. The Senate cannot possibly hear the rushed case for impeachment before President Trump’s term in office expires. To hold a trial after President Biden takes office would serve only to rub salt in America’s wounds. I will not participate in this political effort to further divide Americans under the guise of impeaching a man who will not be in office within a few days. If President Biden is serious about unifying this country, he will make his first one hundred days about rebuilding this country’s economy and listening to the men and women who feel unheard by their government.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) - District 9: YES

The decision to impeach a President is a grave one – it is a vote that no Member wishes to cast in their lifetime. In my nearly four decades of service in the House, I have voted to impeach a President only twice – both times during President Trump’s term in office. — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) January 13, 2021

Rep. Michael Turner (R) - District 10: NO

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D) - District 11: YES

The President attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election and incited violence against his own government.



Upholding my oath to support and defend the Constitution, I just voted to impeach the President. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 13, 2021

Rep. Troy Balderson (R) - District 12: NO

My statement on impeachment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HywVLYtu6P — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) January 13, 2021

Rep. Tim Ryan (D) - District 13: YES

Today I stood with lawmakers from different states & political backgrounds. In no uncertain terms we said: democracy will not be intimidated. Pres. Trump’s dangerous behavior is a stain on our history, but we will carry forward & ensure a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20. https://t.co/2CsLEcLAHB — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 13, 2021

Rep. David Joyce (R) - District 14: NO

“I look forward to these investigations into the President, several of my fellow colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and those who physically participated in the chaos. However, I do not believe that voting in favor of impeachment today would have furthered this pursuit of justice. Simply put, there is not enough time to investigate, try and convict the President in the people’s house before he leaves office. That timeline should not bar judgement in the true courts of law.

“As we learned last week, political gamesmanship has consequences. While I stand willing, ready and able to risk my political career and my life for a process that would truly hold people accountable, I refuse to further endanger the lives of my colleagues, my staff, and my family for something that will amount to nothing more than a symbolic gesture.

Rep. Steve Stivers (R) - District 15: NO

The Associated Press contributed to this story