Sarah Huckabee Sanders running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A senior campaign official tells The Associated Press that former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders plans to run for Arkansas governor.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Sanders plans to announce planned to announce her candidacy on Monday.

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House.