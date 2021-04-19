Rep. Steve Stivers announces he will step down from Congress in May

He tweeted he will leave Congress on May 16 "in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Representative Steve Stivers announced Monday he will be stepping down next month to take on a new position.

He tweeted he will leave Congress on May 16 to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Stivers was reelected to represent Ohio's 15th Congressional District in 2018, marking his fifth term.

The district includes Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, as well as portions of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.

"The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents. I'm grateful to the people of #OH15 for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life," Stivers tweeted.