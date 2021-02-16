x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Politics

Rep. Joyce Beatty says she will not run for U.S. Senate seat in 2022

Beatty's name had been thrown out as a possible Democratic candidate, along with Rep. Tim Ryan and former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
Credit: House Television via AP
In this image from video, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Rep. Joyce Beatty announced Tuesday that she will not run for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

In a statement, Rep. Beatty said she was overwhelmed by the support to run for the seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

But added she determined she can have the greatest impact by building on her work as Congresswoman and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

"I promise to be actively engaged and will campaign to make sure our next Senator shares my commitment to fight for Ohio families, small businesses, women and communities of color—and equally as passionate about eradicating inequities in healthcare, our economy, and social justice system.”

Beatty's name had been thrown out as a possible Democratic candidate, along with Rep. Tim Ryan and former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

On the Republican side, former state treasurer Josh Mandel announced his intentions to run last week.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Attorney General Dave Yost and Rep. Jim Jordan all announced they were not running for the seat as well.