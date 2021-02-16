Rep. Joyce Beatty says she will not run for U.S. Senate seat in 2022

Beatty's name had been thrown out as a possible Democratic candidate, along with Rep. Tim Ryan and former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Rep. Joyce Beatty announced Tuesday that she will not run for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

In a statement, Rep. Beatty said she was overwhelmed by the support to run for the seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

But added she determined she can have the greatest impact by building on her work as Congresswoman and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

"I promise to be actively engaged and will campaign to make sure our next Senator shares my commitment to fight for Ohio families, small businesses, women and communities of color—and equally as passionate about eradicating inequities in healthcare, our economy, and social justice system.”

On the Republican side, former state treasurer Josh Mandel announced his intentions to run last week.