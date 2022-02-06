Despite passing, Ohio lawmakers still have questions on bill allowing teachers to be armed

Questions surrounding the bill include liability in the event a teacher kills a student or who is responsible for keeping the gun in a safe place.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — House Bill 99, which would authorize Ohio school districts to allow qualified adults to carry a firearm on school property was passed with just two hearings on Wednesday.

Now that it's poised to become law, opponents and supporters are still questioning the wording of the bill.

For example, the bill doesn't speak to liability in the event a teacher kills a student. Police have qualified immunity. Will teachers?

The bill also makes no mention of safe storage of a weapon. Will schools require the weapon be placed in a safe or will those who carry get to take the gun home?

Gov. Mike DeWine praised the legislation despite critics who say it doesn't provide enough training. The Ohio Supreme Court required at least 700 hours of training. The new measure requires no more than 24 hours.

"Something that I'm going to announce right now is that we will also be giving schools the choice of providing additional training that we will stake out, provide for if they decide they want more than 24 hours for a teacher," DeWine said.

The bill's biggest critics, aside from the state teachers' unions, are law enforcement, including the Fraternal Order of Police.

Senate President Matt Huffman addressed that concern.

"It may be that some members of law enforcement don't like this bill, but many do," he said.

Among the law enforcement agencies that support the bill is the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

We are again (we did it in 2018) offering a free CCW class for school personnel. Just go to https://t.co/qRXAWw2q2j and click on the image on the homepage. Or if you want, you can scan the QR code to go to that sign up page. pic.twitter.com/2xhDuOsynA — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) June 2, 2022

Lawmakers who support arming school staff claim the bill speaks to areas of the state where schools can't afford school resource officers or where police response may be slower because of a lack of officers.

"The bottom line is that police can't always be there to protect you," said Senate President Huffman.

The bill makes no mention of safe storage of guns on school grounds.

Those who helped write the bill say qualified school staff who carry a firearm will act just like those who conceal carry outside schools.

School districts will have the flexibility to set policies about how guns will be stored on school property.