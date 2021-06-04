Ohio's new 'stand your ground' law goes into effect Tuesday

Ohio became the 36th state to no longer require people to retreat before they can justifiably hurt or kill someone with a gun in self-defense.

A law eliminating Ohioans’ duty to retreat before using force goes into effect on Tuesday.

The measure expands the so-called “stand your ground” right from an individual’s house and car to any place, “if that person is in a place in which the person lawfully has a right to be.”

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in January despite his ongoing criticism of GOP lawmakers for ignoring his own legislation seeking to toughen background checks and boosting penalties for felons committing new crimes with guns.

The governor proposed those measures following a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton. DeWine said he’s not giving up, and will continue to ask the new GOP-controlled General Assembly to approve his proposals.

Republican lawmakers and gun rights groups praised DeWine for signing the “stand your ground” bill. Democrats, big city mayors and Black lawmakers have strongly criticized him for the move.

Such laws “upend centuries of traditional self-defense doctrine and threaten public safety by encouraging armed vigilantism,” Democratic Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said.