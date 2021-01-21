'Proud to be an American': Ohioans react to historic nature of Biden-Harris administration

VP Harris is the first woman in American history to be elected as vice president and the first woman of African American and South Asian descent to hold the post.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No matter how you voted, there's no ignoring the historic nature of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' administration.

Harris is the first woman in American history to be elected as vice president and the first woman of African American and South Asian descent to hold the post. Biden is the oldest president and the second Catholic as commander-in-chief.

"It's a time for firsts. It's a time for positive firsts. We are beginning to get back to what was positive about America and it was the diversity," said Velita Harris. "I don't think any young person seeing that could think, 'It couldn't be me.' No, it can be you, but you have to put forth the work."

Allyson Sharp said, "I'm very proud to be an American and I'm very proud of the country today ... Honestly, in my lifetime, I didn't think I would ever see a Vice President be a woman - let alone a president. We're still waiting for that, but she's standing on the shoulders of so many other people of all walks of life."