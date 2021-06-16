Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill; House up next to vote

Senate Bill 176 would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and pro sports stadiums.

The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that could legalize sports gambling across the state.

The sports betting bill would also allow 53 licenses to be issued for taking wagers on professional and college sports, which is an increase from 40 licenses in the original version of the bill.

Twenty-five of those licenses would be available to Ohio’s casinos and horse racing tracks, which could then partner with outside companies to provide sports betting online or mobile apps.

Another 33 licenses would be for brick-and-mortar locations that could include casinos, racinos, sports bars or betting shops where people can watch and wager on games.

The bill also allows for betting kiosks in bars and nightclubs that serve hard liquor. The catch is betting will be limited to point spreads, which are total points scored in a game and money lines.

Under the legislation, electronic bingo will be permitted at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General's Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Associated Press reports that people could also bet on Ohio university football and basketball games. However, according to Inter-University Council of Ohio CEO Bruce Johnson, legal sports betting will require universities to monitor athletes to ensure no point shaving among athletes and that students are not dealing inside information to bettors.

The bill would also put the Ohio Casino Control Commission in charge of regulations to ensure no illegal gambling.