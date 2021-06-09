Ohio Senate passes bill protecting athletes' religious expression

The bill was inspired by an Ohio teen disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab without a required waiver.

The Ohio Senate has approved legislation to protect athletes' religious expression.

The bill was inspired by an Ohio teen disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab without a required waiver.

The measure passed unanimously Wednesday prohibits school sports regulators from requiring advance waivers or otherwise restricting participants' religious apparel unless it causes a “legitimate danger."

Bill sponsor Sen. Theresa Gavarone researched the legislation based on the experience of Noor Abukaram, a suburban Toledo runner disqualified over her hijab in 2019.