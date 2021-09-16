House Republican Anthony Gonzalez not seeking re-election in 2022

Rep. Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

OHIO, USA — Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

The Republican made the announcement in a tweet Thursday evening.

Gonzalez, who represents Ohio's 16th Congressional District, was one of 10 Republican Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Despite taking heat from fellow GOP members and Trump himself, Gonzalez has stood by his decision to impeach the former president.

The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for voting to impeach Trump.

Gonzalez, who is a former Ohio State and NFL wide receiver, said after speaking with his wife and considering what was best for their family, it was best for him not to run again.

You can read his full statement below: