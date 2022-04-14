Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th legislative maps; new maps due May 6

The court struck down the latest maps in a 4-3 decision on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A divided Ohio Supreme Court issued an extraordinary fourth rebuke Thursday of the state’s Republican-controlled redistricting panel, declaring mapmakers' latest maps for Statehouse districts yet another partisan gerrymander.

By a vote of the same bipartisan 4-3 majority that ruled against the previous three maps, the court ordered the embattled and defiant Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board again. It set a May 6 deadline for completing the next plan.

That date falls after a Wednesday deadline set by a federal court for ironing out differences between the court and the commission. It wasn't immediately clear how the ruling would impact the U.S. District Court's path forward. Voting in the May 3 primary has already begun without legislative races listed.

In Thursday's ruling, the court said the commission’s latest plan still violates a 2015 constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by Ohio voters. That amendment said the panel must attempt to avoid partisan favoritism and also must try to proportionally distribute districts to reflect Ohio’s political makeup, which is split at about 54% Republican, 46% Democratic.

Republicans argued that the fourth set of maps — like three earlier versions — met those requirements.

The plan was adopted in a flurry just hours before the last court-set deadline. The commission's Republican majority left the work of two independent mapmakers hired during that round to transparently carry out the painstaking process on the cutting room floor, on grounds their work couldn't be done in time.

“The independent map drawers’ efforts were apparently little more than a sideshow — yet more fodder in this political sport,” Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote in his concurring opinion.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a moderate Republican, again joined the court's three Democrats to form the majority, with the other three Republicans dissenting.

Justice Sharon Kennedy, a candidate to succeed O'Connor, accused the majority of “yet another wiping-egg-from-its-face moment.”