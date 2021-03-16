Ohio lawmakers meet to discuss expulsion of Rep. Householder

The FBI alleges that Householder and four others took part in a $60 million bribery scheme involving a nuclear bailout bill.

Republican leaders in the Ohio House held a caucus meeting to discuss whether to bring a motion to the House floor to expel Republican Larry Householder.

The former Speaker of the Ohio House pleaded not guilty in September to a federal corruption charge tied to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Householder and four others are accused of taking the money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants and then derailing an attempt to place a rejection of the bailout on the ballot.

On Tuesday, Democrat Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) introduced a resolution calling for Householder’s removal.

“Serving in the legislature is a privilege and one that we should not take for granted and if you have lost the faith and trust in people you should be expelled,” she said.

House Republicans are in the process of repealing and replacing House Bill 6. Householder played a key role in getting that legislation which was designed to bail out Ohio's two fledgling nuclear power plants and charge a new fee to every electricity bill in the state to help in the bailout.

Last week, State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) chose to forgo his floor vote on House Bill 128, legislation that attempts to fix the nuclear bailout bill at the center of the bribery scandal.

He said he told the bill sponsors and leadership he was unwilling to vote on a bill to clean up HB 6 without first taking a vote to clean up the House.

"There is a shadow over the Ohio House which is causing great division. I promised my constituents that we would deal with the person I feel is responsible after the election. We have not," Koehler said.