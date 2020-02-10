Ohio lawmakers announced plans for COVID-19 testing after Trump’s diagnosis

The Trump campaign announced Friday that all events involving Trump and his family members would be postponed.

Ohio lawmakers who attended events with President Trump this week announced Friday that they have plans to isolate or seek coronavirus tests after being potentially exposed to the virus.

The White House announced that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trump campaign announced Friday that all events involving Trump and his family members would be postponed.

Vice President Mike Pence, who according to a spokesman tested negative, will continue to campaign with just over a month left until election day.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D – Akron, who attended Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland along with her father, told 10TV News in an interview Friday that she planned to isolate and would again be tested for the virus. Sykes says she was surprised by the president’s diagnosis because she and others were tested prior to attending Tuesday night’s debate.

“I know we are all patiently and anxiously awaiting what to do next. I am confident that most of us – at least those who were following the protocols ahead of time - will continue to do what we are told to make sure that we keep the spread of this event to a minimum,” Sykes told Chief Investigative Reporter Bennett Haeberle.

Sykes said she plans to get tested but was isolating and awaiting guidance from health officials from the Cleveland Clinic about her next steps. She said her father plans to be tested too.

“I could not have imagined that my potential exposure came from the president of the united states of America. That is the last person that I or my father would be exposed to the coronavirus,” she said.

Sykes wished Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery but was critical of the president for downplaying the virus and for what she said has been a “disappointing” national response.

“It is one of the things that keeps me up at night but I hope this is a turning point …,” she said.

Supporters of Trump and his family members drew online criticism for not wearing masks during Tuesday night’s debate.

Sykes tweeted out a photo Friday morning that she snapped at the debate.

Tuesday evening, I attended the presidential debate. All attendees were required to get tested for COVID as a condition of attendance. Before the event started a Cleveland clinic doctor offered masks to attendees who were not wearing them. They refused. pic.twitter.com/a4z0Bs87iE — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) October 2, 2020

Sykes told 10 TV that “I am glad that I got the photo but it is a sad indication of where we are how political this has gotten; science should not be political, the facts are the facts…” she said.

Congressman Jim Jordan, R- Ohio, said during an interview on Fox and Friends Friday morning that he plans to get a coronavirus test as well. Jordan described his interactions with President Trump on Tuesday as “brief.” Jordan said that he did not fly back with Trump aboard Air Force One following the debate.

“I had a great workout yesterday. I feel fine. I’ve been tested – I was tested Tuesday and I’ve been tested 13 times. But we will get tested again…” he said.

Our prayers are with President Trump, the First Lady, Hope Hicks, and every other American family impacted by #COVIDー19.



America will defeat this virus. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 2, 2020

Jordan also used his appearance on Fox News Channel to prop up the president – telling the hosts that he believes that President Trump will still be able to support Republican candidates over the phone if he can’t campaign for them in person, adding:

“We have never had a president do as much do as much as he said he was going to do as this guy. And when I am going across Ohio that’s what I am hearing from our constituents. That’s what I hear when I travel around this country helping our colleagues.”

Senator Rob Portman’s office released a statement Friday saying Portman also planned to be re-tested for COVID-19 after attending a White House event with the president on Monday.

“While he is not experiencing any symptoms, and neither is Jane, out of an abundance of caution, he is consulting with his physician and plans to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test and cancel his scheduled in-person events today,” the statement from Portman’s office read.

Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery. I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2020

Other elected leaders reacting to the news on Twitter:

Andrea and my thoughts are with the President and First Lady this morning. We are praying for their safety and a speedy recovery. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) October 2, 2020