Law professor weighs in on legal perspective of Trump indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Donald Trump said he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate on Thursday.

Joshua Dressler, law professor emeritus at The Ohio State University, said he believes the first indictment against the former president was weak, but this new case is stronger.

“This is a much more serious and a much more plausible charge… It involves national security, that's something of broader significance,” Dressler said.

Dressler said he thinks there are some factors likely to work in Trump’s favor like the charges being filed in Florida. Dressler said that means the trial would likely be held there.

"He's more likely to find sympathetic jurors in his home state than perhaps if it had been held in Washington D.C.,” Dressler said.

Dressler said though he sees this indictment as a stronger case against Trump, he believes it will be very difficult for jurors to come to a unanimous conviction against him.

Dressler added that he expects it to be a while before the trial would start.

"Interestingly, it might be that the trial itself would not occur until after the election. And if he were to be elected president, we would have a president who’s under indictment and a trial that would presumably, be involved,” Dressler said.

Trump previously pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The criminal trial for that indictment is set to begin late next March.