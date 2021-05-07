Ohio is latest state to see GOP-backed voting law rewrite

Ohio has become the latest state where Republicans are proposing a significant rewrite of state election laws.

Ohio has become the latest state where Republicans are proposing a significant rewrite of state election laws. It comes despite a smooth 2020 election.

Legislation introduced in the Ohio House Thursday calls for prohibiting off-site ballot drop boxes, eliminating a day of early voting and tightening voter ID requirements, all restrictions criticized by Democrats.

The bill also would add some conveniences to elections, including an online absentee ballot request system and automated voter registration through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Its sponsor, Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz, says the sweeping overhaul isn't suppressive but incorporates changes advocated by both parties, as well as election officials and voting rights advocates.

The Ohio Senate is drafting its own election reform bill, Republican Senate President Matt Huffman told reporters Wednesday — acknowledging pushback against the House version.

