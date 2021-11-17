Ohio House committee approves congressional redistricting map

An Ohio House committee okayed the proposal Wednesday, with a floor vote anticipated hours later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fast-tracked map of Ohio’s new congressional districts is continuing its breakneck pace through the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

The 15-district map cleared the Senate Tuesday, about 16 hours after it was unveiled.

Lacking Democratic support, it will last only four of the 10 years until the next census, whose results trigger the once-per-decade map-drawing process.

Democrats, voting-rights groups and scholars say the map is gerrymandered.