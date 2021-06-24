Ohio House amends name, image and likeness bill to include transgender sports ban

The bill will now go back to the Senate for a vote with the amendment before it would head to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness after adding a transgender ban amendment into the legislation.

The amendment, which would ban transgender women from competing in women's sports, was added by Rep. Jena Powell on Thursday.

As Rep. Powell read the amendment, several members pounded on their desks.

After a discussion, the amended bill passed with a 57-36 vote.

The bill will now go back to the Senate for a vote with the amendment before it would head to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine. The original bill passed the Senate on June 16.