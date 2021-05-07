Ohio GOP censures Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, 9 others who voted to impeach Trump

Gonzalez has stood by his decision in favor of impeachment in the face of fierce pushback from his party’s conservative wing.

The Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee has voted to censure U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, of Cleveland, and nine other GOP congressional members who voted in February to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The vote Friday rounds out similar votes to rebuke or censure seven other Republican impeachment-supporting representatives by state or local parties. Efforts to censure the other two failed.

