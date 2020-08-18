Ohio Democrats call on Congress to support USPS

Congress is looking at spending $25 billion dollars to save the agency.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had requested curtailing overtime and calling for late-arriving mail to be delivered the following day. Those are now on hold.

It comes at a time when Ohio Democrats warned that making changes to the post office so close to the election would only cast doubt on the election process.



“Let me make it loud and clear when you attack our postal service you attack our veterans and we are going to fight back,” US Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said.



Beatty stood in front of the Innis Road Post Office demanding that Congress vote to approve $25 billion dollars to save the post office because she says it's more than just paper mail, it's also about providing life-saving medication.

“I had a constituent in tears tell just yesterday, her father went into remission from cancer, and his medicine is jeopardy,” she said.

Dubbed the #DontMessWithTheUsps gathering, Franklin County Commissioner John O'Grady said President Trump is lying when he says that vote by mail is rife with fraud.

He pointed to the irony of calls to slow down the mail months before the election.

“A couple of months ago this same administration had no problem mailing out 60 million CARES Act checks with the president's name on them,” he said.

Ohio State Representative David Leland says potential changes to the post office would be a mistake so close to an election and called on the Republican-controlled statehouse to provide more than one dropbox per county.

He blamed Ohio Secretary Of State Frank LaRose for not doing more to make it happen.

“I think he got it wrong, I think he has the power, most people who have chimed in on this, most legal experts, most legal experts on election law says he does have the power to do this,” he said.

The decision not to reform the postal service less than three months prior to the election comes a day after Ohio Attorney General David Yost wrote the President telling him to postpone reforms until after the November election.

At his Tuesday press briefing, Governor Mike DeWine was asked about the Postal Service’s ability to do its job come November.