Ohio's Democratic, Republican U.S. Senate primary debates: What you need to know

The U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate will happen Monday at 11 a.m. and the Republican primary debate will happen at 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting three debates starting on Monday, two of which will be for the candidates aiming to replace the seat of Sen. Rob Portman who announced he will retire.

The debates will be held at Central State University in Wilberforce.

The first debate will be held Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. with Democratic candidates Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson and Congressman Tim Ryan.

The candidates

Morgan Harper is a 38-year-old progressive, Stanford-educated attorney who was a former senior policy adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Last year, Harper presented veteran U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty with her toughest competition in years, winning almost a third of the vote in Ohio's young, diverse 3rd Congressional District.

Traci "TJ" Johnson joined the race about two months, pledging to quell political division, address gun violence and fight for affordable wifi, voting rights and the environment. Johnson is also a longtime Columbus activist and tech executive.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced his bid last year after Sen. Rob Portman announced he would not run for reelection. Ryan has nearly two decades of experience in Washington D.C.

The second debate will happen Monday evening when several Republican Senate candidates will take the stage.

The candidates

Mike Gibbons, a pro-Trump Republican, is a former Cleveland investment banker. He said his campaign will build on the experience and name recognition he gained after running unsuccessfully in 2018. Gibbons is the former chairman of Ohio Strong Action, a conservative group that supports former President Donald Trump.

Josh Mandel is the state's former treasurer and a Marine veteran. This is Mandel's third attempt at a Senate run. The 43-year-old was the first statewide official who supported Trump in 2016. His campaign will focus on common themes of economic freedom, individual liberty and the “America First” agenda.

Gibbons and Mandel also got into a scuffle last week after the veteran accused Gibbons of "making millions" off stock in a Chinese company. Gibbons fired back, accusing Mandel of not understanding how investments work.

Neil Patel, of Westerville, is a businesses owner with companies in Ohio and West Virginia. Patel's campaign claims to focus on the American worker, tax cuts and balancing the budget as well as constitutional rights.

Mark Pukita is the CEO and owner of Fast Switch, a company in Dublin that specializes in recruiting for information technology and healthcare services. According to Pukita's campaign page, he is a constitutional conservative dedicated to "beating the swamp."

Jane Timken, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, describes herself as a "conservative disruptor." Timken has the backing of Sen. Rob Portman, who decided not to run for another term and retire. Portman said she is the best candidate to advance conservative policies.

JD Vance, known as the author of "Hillbilly Elegy", describes himself as a conservative outsider. His book, which was turned into a movie, tells his story of growing up in the struggling Ohio steel mill city of Middletown and his familial roots in Appalachian Kentucky. Vance's campaign is focused on protecting conservative values and defending small businesses.

How to watch

The Democratic debate is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while the Republican debate is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Both debates will be streamed in this story.