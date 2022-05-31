Ohio 'Constitutional Carry' law goes into effect in June

On June 12, having a concealed carry license will no longer be required to carry a gun in Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In less than two weeks, having a concealed carry license will no longer be required to carry a gun in Ohio.

Ohio's new "Constitutional Carry" law, which goes into effect on June 12, will eliminate training requirements across the state.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, back in 2021, more than 200,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in the state. Those licenses come with an eight-hour class that teaches gun safety.

Under this new law, that will not be required to carry a concealed weapon.

The law also eliminates the requirement that individuals quickly notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon should they have an interaction with police.

Ohio lawmakers have responded with mixed reactions to the changes. Many Democrats have been critical of the change, especially in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde.

In the meantime, legislators will consider another bill focused on guns in the state.

Ohio House Bill 99 is on the Senate committee schedule for Tuesday. If passed, it would allow teachers and other school personnel to carry a weapon with little training requirements. It is slated for a possible vote around 2:30 p.m.