Jordan rose to prominence as a civil rights leader working with presidents Clinton, Barack Obama and Lyndon Johnson.

WASHINGTON — Civil rights activist and leader Vernon Jordan died Monday night, according to multiple news reports. He was 85.

Jordan, who became a well-known name in politics and with his civil rights work was the former president of the National Urban League and worked with multiple presidents including Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama and was a close ally and advisor to former president Bill Clinton.

Jordan advised former president Clinton during his 1992 presidential campaign, and became close friends with him and his wife Hillary Clinton. He later endorsed both of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns.

Jordan's daughter Vickee Jordan Adams confirmed the news to CBS of her father's passing saying, "My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side."

The civil rights leader was born on Aug. 15, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia. Jordan later studied law at Howard University and started out his career fighting segregation with a lawsuit filed against the University of Georgia regarding their integration policy in 1961.