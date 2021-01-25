The Bidens' dogs, Major and Champ, arrive at the White House

The Bidens' two German shepherds officially joined the first family at their new residents, the White House, on Sunday.

The first dogs have arrived at their new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Bidens’ two German shepherds, Champ and Major, joined the first family at the White House on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Jill Biden said Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, while Major loved running around on the south lawn.

It’s a return to the tradition of presidential pets. President Donald Trump and his family bucked tradition and did not bring pets to the White House.

The elder Biden dog, Champ, Joined the Biden family during the presidential transition back in December 2008, weeks after Biden became Vice President-elect.

They lived at the vice president’s residence on the ground of the United States Naval Observatory.