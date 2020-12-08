Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention

Kasich tweeted he would be speaking at the DNC because he believes that America needs to go in a different direction.

Republican John Kasich, the former Governor of Ohio, will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden next week.

Kasich, who ran for president in 2016, tweeted on Monday he would be speaking at the DNC because he believes that America needs to go in a different direction.

Kasich wrote in John McCain's name for president in 2016 and was asked during an interview on CNN what changed in the last four years to now when he's supporting a Democrat.

"The reason I didn't support Trump the last time is I was afraid that he would be a divider and not a unifier and our best leaders, historically, have been unifiers -- Republicans and Democrats," Kasich said. "But unfortunately, I watched him over the last 3.5 years now. He's continued to do that and I don't think the country does well when we're divided."

On Tuesday afternoon, Kasich tweeted, "It's time for a change and while there will certainly be times when we disagree on issues, I believe that Joe Biden will be a unifier."

