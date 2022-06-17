Lawmakers demand answers from AEP Ohio over emergency outages

Nine Ohio Democratic lawmakers signed a letter to AEP President and COO Marc Reitter asking why and how the power outage happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio lawmakers say AEP Ohio needs to come clean about when it was ordered to load shed during Monday night's storm and why certain neighborhoods were targeted over others.

The letter, dated Thursday, was sent to AEP President and COO Marc Reitter and signed by nine Democrats including Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) who said she lost power for two days.

"We want to know how these neighborhoods were chosen for these blackouts ... Were there alternatives to spread this out so that certain neighborhoods wouldn't have to bear the brunt of this," Russo said.

10TV spoke to two of the lawmakers who signed the letter along with a spokesperson for the Ohio Consumers' Counsel which is calling for an independent investigation.

"It is absolutely unacceptable on the hottest day of the year there are situations where people are going for two days without power and not having advance notice," said State Representative Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus).

"We think it's really important for the PUCO not to let AEP investigate themselves. We think an event of this magnitude where so many people were harmed calls for a very serious review, " said J.P. Blackwood, spokesperson for the Ohio Consumers' Counsel.

The letter to AEP also calls into question whether HB6, the power plant bailout law played a role.

Under the bill, it eliminated the energy efficiency program for large Ohio companies. Lawmakers question whether the disincentive added to the stressor on the electrical grid.