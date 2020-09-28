Ohio lawmaker files complaint, wants DeWine charged with terrorism over pandemic orders

The 10 accusations include seven felonies and three misdemeanors.

Ohio Representative John Becker filed a private citizen affidavit in Clermont County accusing Gov. Mike DeWine of several charges in relation to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the case will not be pursued by the prosecutor.

The 10 accusations include seven felonies (engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, complicity, terrorism, making terroristic threat, inducing panic, conspiracy, bribery) and three misdemeanors (interfering with civil rights, coercion, patient abuse or neglect).

In the affidavit, Becker accused DeWine of violating "the separation of powers doctrine by directing, allowing, colluding and/or conspiring with the Ohio Department of Health to issue continuous orders outside the scope of its rulemaking authority."

The document also accuses DeWine of working with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to keep Ohioans from voting in the primary election and changing the date without following the state's constitution.

Becker continues by saying DeWine and the health department went beyond their powers to close or restrict private businesses and held their licenses "hostage through the use of coercion."

The affidavit states these actions by DeWine resulted in "record-high unemployment causing increased poverty, depression, despair, fear and suicides."

Becker says DeWine "demonstrated grotesque discrimination against the medical health and welfare" of Ohioans when he denied non-emergency healthcare.

He also says people in nursing homes have "suffered continuous neglect through forced isolation and fear."

Becker says DeWine "intimidated, coerced and caused serious public inconvenience, alarm and fear" by placing Ohioans under house arrest in March and forced them to wear face coverings.

The affidavit calls for an arrest warrant be issued for DeWine.

On Monday afternoon, Clermont County Prosecutor D. Vincent Faris e-mailed Clermont County Municipal Clerk of Court Tim Rudd saying, "I have reviewed the paperwork and do not find a basis for the filing of a complaint pursuant to this Private Citizen's Affidavit."