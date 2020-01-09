Larry Householder returns to the Statehouse, says he will plead not guilty to corruption charge

Rep. Larry Householder returned Tuesday to the Statehouse for the first time since his July 21 arrest, saying he’s confident he will be exonerated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The former speaker of the Ohio House said Tuesday he will plead not guilty to a corruption charge following his arrest in a $60 million federal bribery probe that shook the Statehouse earlier this summer.

“I believe in the justice system, and I believe if everything works the way it’s supposed to, the truth will come out,” he said, after arriving for a regularly scheduled House session. “And as I’ve said I’m innocent, and I intend to absolutely defend myself.”

The House and Senate are convening committee hearings to begin the process of repealing the legislation that prompted a federal grand jury to indict Householder and four of his associates in July. The effort has bipartisan support.

Householder, who was removed from his leadership post in a unanimous vote following his arrest, was one of the driving forces behind House Bill 6, the disputed legislation which added a fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year, through 2026, to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Householder and others are accused of helping shepherd energy company money for personal and political use as part of an effort to pass the legislation, then kill an attempt to repeat it at the ballot. The other four defendants have all pleaded not guilty.

Householder’s successor, newly elected Speaker Bob Cupp, announced Monday the creation of a new committee tasked with addressing the future of House Bill 6 after the federal affidavit released in late July cast doubt on the process by which the bill became law.

“Our goal is to have an open and thorough process for repealing House Bill 6 and replacing it with thoughtful legislation Ohioans can have confidence in,” Cupp, a Lima Republican, said in a statement commencing his first day of legislative action since becoming speaker on July 30.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to push back, blasting Cupp for “creating an unnecessary bureaucracy to complicate the process,” when a bill to repeal the legislation has already been introduced in the House.

“It is obvious now that the Republicans do not actually want to repeal House Bill 6,” Reps. Michael Skindell and Michael O’Brien said in a statement Monday.

The Democratic lawmakers, who introduced a bill to repeal the energy law days after the federal investigation was revealed, say their Republican colleagues are working to thwart their efforts to bring the proposed legislation to the floor for a vote Tuesday by requiring the signatures needed by members to be provided in person and not electronically.