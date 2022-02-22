LaRose doesn't see path where maps will be passed in time to hold May 3 primaries

The letter from Frank LaRose comes after the House and Senate maps created by the Ohio Redistricting Committee were rejected by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's Secretary of State sent a letter to Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman on Tuesday saying it's impossible to see a scenario where the new maps are passed in time to hold the state's primary election on May 3.

The letter from Frank LaRose comes after the House and Senate maps created by the Ohio Redistricting Committee were rejected by the Supreme Court of Ohio for a second time two weeks ago.

Since then, the committee has failed to produce new maps, despite passing a deadline set by the state's high court.

The committee met on Tuesday, but adjourned after not providing anything new to report other than they plan to talk again Wednesday. The committee also has until Wednesday to tell the Ohio Supreme Court to explain what's causing the impasse.

Without the timely passage of the maps, LaRose argues there are too many challenges to possibly conduct a complete primary election on May 3, which includes contests for the Ohio General Assembly.

The Ohio Supreme Court believes Republicans should have a 54% political advantage based on voting over the past two years. The maps have not met that requirement and have been rejected.

The redistricting committee has until Wednesday afternoon to explain to the court why they should not be held in contempt of court for failing to come up with a new map.