Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris visiting Ohio this week

Kamala Harris will be in Cleveland on Friday.

CLEVELAND — The Democratic nominee for vice president and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will be in Ohio on Oct. 16, according to a release from Joe Biden's campaign.

Harris will be in Cleveland on Friday but the campaign has yet to release additional details.

Ivanka Trump will travel to Cincinnati to attend a "Make America Great Again!" event on the same day.

Ohio saw multiple campaign stops last week.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Columbus and presidential candidate Joe Biden made stops in Toledo and Cincinnati on Oct. 12.