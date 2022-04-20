Federal court: Judges will pick rejected maps unless Ohio commission implements lawful maps by May 28

The third set of maps was developed in February, but rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court weeks later as unconstitutional.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The third set of legislative district maps will be used if the state's mapmaking commission cannot develop a map that falls in line with federal law by May 28, according to a federal court ruling.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio said May 28 is the last day Ohio's election officials could possibly implement a federally imposed map in time for the Aug. 2 primary and to avoid disrupting the Nov. 8 general election.

While the court acknowledged the third set of maps were already struck down, those maps were seen as the best option, unless better maps are drawn before the deadline.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the fourth set of maps last week as gerrymandered. The court set a May 6 deadline to get a fifth set of maps drawn.

Voting in the May 3 primary is already underway without the legislative races listed. The Aug. 2 date would be held as a second primary just for the legislative races.