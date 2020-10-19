Joe Biden's campaign brings ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour to Ohio

The Biden for President team is launching its Midwest “Soul of the Nation” bus tour Monday at an event in Columbus before making multiple stops throughout the state.

With the election just a few weeks away, Joe Biden’s campaign is putting even more focus on the state of Ohio.

The Biden for President team is launching its Midwest “Soul of the Nation” bus tour Monday at an event in Columbus before making multiple stops throughout the state.

“The bus stop and drive through events will encourage supporters to snap a selfie with the bus and pick up free Biden-Harris campaign gear,” campaign officials said in a press release. “Participants are required to social distance and wear facial coverings at each event.”

This Biden bus tour comes just a few weeks after the "Women for Trump" bus toured parts of the state.

Here’s where the Biden campaign's bus tour will be visiting in Ohio:

MONDAY, OCT. 19

Columbus: Bus tour kicks off with Joyce Beatty and Zach Klein in Columbus at 10:30 a.m. Location: Infinity Home Furniture Parking Lot, 1780 Morse Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43229

Canton: 1:30 p.m. Location: USW Golden Lodge, 1234 Harrison Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44706.

Youngstown: 5:30 p.m. Location: Academy of Urban Scholars Parking lot, 3405 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44507

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

Steubenville: 10 a.m. Location: IBEW Hall, 626 N. 4th Street, Steubenville, OH 43952

St. Clairsville: 1:30 p.m. Location: Ohio Valley Mall, Boscov's Parking Lot, 67800 Mall Rd, St Clairsville, OH 43950

Marietta: 5 p.m. Location: IBEW 972 - 50 C20, Reno, OH 45773

