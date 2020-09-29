Joe Biden to launch ‘train tour’ in Cleveland

Biden campaign officials said the train tour “will highlight how he will build our economy back better for working families, not the super wealthy and corporations.”

CLEVELAND — Presidential candidate Joe Biden is preparing to embark on a train tour known as the “Build Back Better Express.”

The first stop will be in Cleveland at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday as Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to travel across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Biden campaign officials said the train tour “will highlight how he will build our economy back better for working families, not the super-wealthy and corporations.”

The train tour will then go to Alliance around 11:45 a.m. before traveling to Pennsylvania later in the afternoon. It will conclude at a drive-in event Wednesday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

This campaign event hits the rails the morning after Biden squares off with President Donald Trump during the first debate in Cleveland. It comes just a few weeks before election day as voters hit the polls nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 3.