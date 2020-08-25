Jim Jordan recounts Trump call with grieving family in RNC speech

Jordan recounted a phone conversation with Trump as the Ohioan was en route to visit his grieving family after Jordan’s nephew died in a car accident.

WASHINGTON — Ohio congressman Jim Jordan is describing an empathetic moment he shared with President Donald Trump, part of an effort that aides said is aimed at presenting a side of the president many Americans don’t see.

At the Republican National Convention on Monday, Jordan recounted a phone conversation with Trump as the Ohioan was en route to visit his grieving family after Jordan’s nephew died in a car accident.

Jordan says he asked Trump if he’d like to say hello to the boy’s father.

Jordan adds: “For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence as the president of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting. That’s the president I know.