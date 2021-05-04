Husted to meet with Asian community members who sent letter concerning 'Wuhan Virus' tweet

Members of Upper Arlington's Asian Community announced Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has agreed to meet with them after he called COVID-19 the "Wuhan Virus" in a tweet last month.
On March 26, Husted shared an article about former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield telling CNN he believes the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, despite having no evidence.
In the tweet from his personal, verified account, Husted wrote, "So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?"
Members of the Asian community in Upper Arlington, where Husted and his family reside, penned a letter citing their concerns with his use of the term.
"Lt. Governor Husted, your choice of words has only raised the anxiety and fear that Asians and Asian Americans in Upper Arlington are currently experiencing," the letter reads.
Husted has said the intention of the tweet was to criticize the Chinese government.
When asked by 10TV's Kevin Landers last week why he hasn't issued an apology for offending Asian community members, Husted said, "I didn't offend anyone."
On Monday, the Upper Arlington group who sent the letter said Husted will meet with select members on Friday in a small, private gathering.
In a news release, one community member said they were thankful for the opportunity to connect with Husted on a personal level and they hope it can demonstrate the power of healing and show other leaders "they can make mistakes and grow from them."