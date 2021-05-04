Husted to meet with Asian community members who sent letter concerning 'Wuhan Virus' tweet

The letter was signed by nearly 70 members and families in Upper Arlington, which is where Husted lives.

Members of Upper Arlington's Asian Community announced Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has agreed to meet with them after he called COVID-19 the "Wuhan Virus" in a tweet last month.

On March 26, Husted shared an article about former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield telling CNN he believes the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, despite having no evidence.

In the tweet from his personal, verified account, Husted wrote, "So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?"

Members of the Asian community in Upper Arlington, where Husted and his family reside, penned a letter citing their concerns with his use of the term.

"Lt. Governor Husted, your choice of words has only raised the anxiety and fear that Asians and Asian Americans in Upper Arlington are currently experiencing," the letter reads.

Husted has said the intention of the tweet was to criticize the Chinese government.

When asked by 10TV's Kevin Landers last week why he hasn't issued an apology for offending Asian community members, Husted said, "I didn't offend anyone."

On Monday, the Upper Arlington group who sent the letter said Husted will meet with select members on Friday in a small, private gathering.