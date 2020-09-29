Here's what to expect in Tuesday's first presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off Tuesday night in their first presidential debate.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks” in the debate.

The topics are: “The Trump and Biden Records," “The Supreme Court," ”Covid-19," “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election." The topics are subject to change because of news developments, the commission said.

10TV talked with Paul Beck, a political scientist with The Ohio State University. Beck said it will be interesting to see how much electoral integrity is discussed, including vote counting and if the loser will accept the results of the election.

"We're talking about almost three weeks after Election Day before we will know what was the final result in Ohio. It may not matter, but if the election was very close, however, it really could matter," Beck said. "The states will determine the vote results - not a national election. It's a state election. There will be lawsuits probably and litigation in these 15 or so battleground states over the vote counting and that's going to get very messy."

Beck said most people watching the debate Tuesday are partisans, whose votes are likely already decided. He said who "wins" the debate is in the eye of the beholder.

"If they're Democrats, they will find all kinds of things to like with the Biden performance, and even if he doesn't perform well, they won't talk about it. On the Trump side, they will find all sorts of things they like about the Trump performance. These are things they liked about him anyway," Beck said. "The important thing is - they will see the debate through partisan eyes. Half of voters will not even view the debates period."