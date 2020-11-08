Ohio House Democrats file official protest of House Bill 6

The bill is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery investigation, which has resulted in the arrest of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democratic leaders in the Ohio House have filed an official protest over the passing of House Bill 6.

The bill is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery investigation, which has resulted in the arrest of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others.

HB 6, a roughly $1 billion financial bailout for Ohio's two nuclear power plants, was signed into law in July 2019.

It added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Federal prosecutors allege that from March 2017 to March 2020, Householder and others received millions of dollars in exchange for help in passing HB 6.

A bill to repeal HB 6 was introduced last month.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said he supports a repeal of the law.