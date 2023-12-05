Group files lawsuit over Ohio special election in August

An Ohio Constitution change aimed at thwarting an abortion rights issue on the ballot this fall is headed to the August ballot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group filed a lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court on Friday saying a special election set for August is illegal.

Ohio legislators agreed to hold a vote in August on a measure that would make it more difficult to amend the state's constitution. The vote comes months before an amendment guaranteeing abortion rights lands on the statewide ballot in November.

It asks voters to raise the threshold for future constitutional amendments from 50% plus one to a 60% supermajority.

The group, One Person One Vote, argues the election only serves special interests.

“Our complaint asks the Ohio Supreme Court to call this election what it is: illegal. Just five months ago the General Assembly specifically prohibited all statewide special elections in August," said Dennis Williard, a spokesperson for One Person One Vote.

An election law was signed in January eliminating most August special elections.

Those for the resolution say it's about protecting the state's constitution while opponents say it's about taking away the power of the people.

Every living ex-governor of the state, and both Republican and Democratic former attorneys general, also oppose the constitutional change, as does the Ohio Libertarian Party.

The lawsuit can be read here.

