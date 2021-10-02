GOP's Josh Mandel joins race for open Senate seat in Ohio

Mandel, 43, planned to launch his campaign Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Josh Mandel, a Marine veteran and former state treasurer, will make a third run for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, vying for a seat being vacated by the GOP’s Rob Portman with a pro-Trump message.

Mandel, 43, planned to launch his campaign Wednesday.

He faces likely competition from Jane Timken, who left her position as head of the Ohio Republican Party last week to explore a run.