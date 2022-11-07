Ginther announces more than $700 million for neighborhood safety in proposed 2023 operating budget

The mayor said this funding will include adding up to 170 police officers and 125 firefighters in the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that more than $705 million will be allocated for neighborhood safety as part of his proposed 2023 operating budget.

According to a press release, the money includes funding for three new recruit classes in both police and fire, which will add up to 170 police officers (plus 25 lateral transfers) and 125 new firefighters.

The funding would also create an Office of Violence Prevention and expanded staffing support for several departments and divisions working to promote public safety.

“This budget makes possible unprecedented investments in neighborhood safety,” Ginther said. “Our comprehensive approach is working, but even a single homicide is one too many. We continue to evaluate and expand our efforts to fight violent crime while never being daunted by the scale or difficulty of the task at hand. We will not rest until Columbus is the safest big city in the country.”

The Office of Violence Prevention would be housed within the mayor’s office to “streamline and strengthen safety efforts” in Columbus, according to the press release.

The mayor’s office said several neighborhood safety strategies will be funded through the operating budget and key initiatives include: