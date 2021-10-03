x
Geraldo for Senate? TV host ponders run for Portman's seat

Rivera tweeted on Wednesday that he was 'pondering' a run for Portman's U.S. Senate seat.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Geraldo Rivera participates in "The Celebrity Apprentice" panel at the NBC 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Rivera apologized on Nov. 29, 2017, for calling the news business “flirty” in the wake of “Today” show host Matt Lauer’s firing by NBC over sexual misconduct allegations. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Fox News TV host Geraldo Rivera announced on Wednesday that he is "pondering a run" for U.S. Senate after Sen. Rob Portman announced he will not run in 2022.

Rivera, if he were to run, would join a crowded field of candidates either running or considering runs for the seat.

Dr. Amy Acton, former director at the Ohio Department of Health, former U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel and former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken are some of the names being considered for the 2022 ballot. 

Portman announced his retirement back in January. 

Rivera currently appears on Fox News and hosts a radio show called "Geraldo in Cleveland."

The location pin on Rivera's tweet was Siesta Key, Florida.

