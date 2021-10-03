Geraldo for Senate? TV host ponders run for Portman's seat

Rivera tweeted on Wednesday that he was 'pondering' a run for Portman's U.S. Senate seat.

Fox News TV host Geraldo Rivera announced on Wednesday that he is "pondering a run" for U.S. Senate after Sen. Rob Portman announced he will not run in 2022.

Rivera, if he were to run, would join a crowded field of candidates either running or considering runs for the seat.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Dr. Amy Acton, former director at the Ohio Department of Health, former U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel and former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken are some of the names being considered for the 2022 ballot.

Portman announced his retirement back in January.

Rivera currently appears on Fox News and hosts a radio show called "Geraldo in Cleveland."