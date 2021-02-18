Former Ohio Ohio Republican Party chair announces run for Senate

She is running for the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, who on Jan. 25 announced he will not seek reelection.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken announced on Thursday she is running for a U.S. Senate seat.

She is running for the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, who on Jan. 25 announced he will not seek reelection.

She made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

Timken stepped down from the position of Ohio Republican Party chair last month.

With Trump’s backing, Jane Timken took over the party leadership from a state chair allied with former Gov. John Kasich, a Republican opponent of Trump. State Republicans have done well during her four years, and while untried as a statewide candidate herself, she is well-connected and wealthy.

Republican Josh Mandel, a Marine veteran and former state treasurer, is also vying for the seat.