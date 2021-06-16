Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s sending law enforcement help to Texas, Arizona borders

"Florida has your back," DeSantis said when announcing he's answering a call for help from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The governor of Florida announced Wednesday he’s sending state and local law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona to help secure the borders.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” DeSantis said. “Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

The offer comes the same day Abbott pledged $250M in state funds to help build a border wall.

DeSantis said the following agencies have already committed to sending manpower:

The Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating this deployment of the law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).