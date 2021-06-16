Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s sending law enforcement help to Texas, Arizona borders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The governor of Florida announced Wednesday he’s sending state and local law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona to help secure the borders.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s answering a call for help from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey who sent letters to other governors last week.
“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” DeSantis said. “Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”
RELATED: Gov. Abbott allocates $250M in funding for border wall; urges private citizens to help pay for it
The offer comes the same day Abbott pledged $250M in state funds to help build a border wall.
DeSantis said the following agencies have already committed to sending manpower:
- The Florida Highway Patrol
- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
- Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
- Holmes County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
- Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
- Walton County Sheriff’s Office
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating this deployment of the law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
EMAC is a national mutual aid system that allows states to share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission related costs.