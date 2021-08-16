Energy efficiency incentives could return under Ohio bill

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. David Leland, a Columbus Democrat, and Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican.

A bipartisan bill in the Ohio Legislature would once again allow power companies to offer energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats or appliance rebates.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. David Leland, a Columbus Democrat, and Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican.

It's aimed at undoing an element of a now-tainted nuclear power plant bailout bill at the heart of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

In addition to a massive ratepayer-funded bailout of the plants, the law also gutted state renewable energy standards and eliminated all energy efficiency programs.