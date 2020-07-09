What you need to know about November's general election

10TV wants to make sure your vote counts come November.

In the state of Ohio, you have three options to cast your ballot:

Early in-person voting

Mail-in or absentee voting

In-person voting

Early in-person voting begins on Oct. 6 and is available for four weeks.

Ohio is one of only five states that has Sunday voting during the early voting period.

Mail-in or absentee voting also begins on Oct. 6.

About 25% of Ohioans used this option in past elections but that number is expected to go up this year because of the pandemic.

The secretary of state's office sent an absentee ballot request to every voter in the state to help with the potential increase.

In-person voting is scheduled for Nov. 3 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m

But before you can do any of these options, you need to make sure you are registered to vote. If you aren't, you need to do so by Oct. 5.

You can also get more information at the links below.

Register to vote: https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/