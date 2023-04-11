What to know about Ohio's May 2 primary

This is the first election with Ohio's new voter ID law in effect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are several school levies on the ballot for the May 2 Primary in Ohio.

It's also the first election with the new Ohio voter ID laws in effect.

Here's what's on the ballot

Madison County voters will decide whether to approve of a 9.9-mill bond to demolish its existing intermediate and high school and to construct a new elementary, middle and high school along with a career tech center. Demolition and construction of the schools would cost just over $63 million and it would be funded by a 37-year property tax. Home owners would pay $347 for each $100,000 of county appraised property value.

If voters approve, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission will contribute just under $5.6 million toward the project.

The Granville School District placed a five-year renewal of the existing voter approved .75% income tax levy on the ballot. The levy is identical to the one voters passed in 2018, according to the district.

The Marysville Exempted Village School District placed a five year, 8.4-mill emergency levy on the ballot, saying it is necessary to maintain current programs and daily operations.

Gahanna mayoral race

Incumbent Laurie Jadwin is facing off against challenger Steve Brown, but the election on Tuesday won't matter much since both will battle it out again in November. The city's charter requires they have a primary for mayoral races, even if there are only two candidates, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

When do polls open and close in Ohio?

Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's election will be the first with Ohio's new, strict voter ID laws. Some form of photo identification will be required to cast a ballot in person. Previously, someone could show a utility bill, bank statement, government check or pay check listing their current address to prove their identity, but that's not the case any more.

Acceptable forms of photo ID are: