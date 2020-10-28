What are the issues driving Ohio voters to the polls?

The Ohio Secretary of State's Office is reporting record-breaking numbers of early voters.

The Ohio Secretary of State's Office is reporting record-breaking numbers of early voters.

So, why are so many people showing up?

"There is some much at stake for ever body in this election," Karen Vanetten said.

For more than two weeks enthusiastic voters have been making their voices heard across the state.

"We need to get back to common sense politics, and helping the little guy," Bryant Fried said.

Voices not muffled by long lines at early voting sites or an uncontrolled pandemic.

"This privilege is not to be taken lightly, there was once a time, people of my color could not vote. We did not have that option," Clark Jabez said.

Some consider it a civic duty, others call it an opportunity to spark change.

"I feel we are loud, we are proud and we are here to do good," Victoria Renner said.

But, what's at the root of each vote?

"I think we are all concerned about the COVID-pandemic right now and the rise in case numbers here in Ohio. I'm a health care worker myself, so seeing that back up on the rise, especially going into the winter months. I'm hoping we can get thing under control, so we call all be safe and healthy," Vanetten said.

"It's a lot of issues, its more than just black and white, its more than just red and or blue, its moral issues," Jabez said.

"I'm a big climate change person, and you know it's really time to do something," Fried said.

"More women in power, more brown people in power," Renner said.

While the responses varied among those, we spoke with there were several commonalities, ranging from health care to the economy to the security of the election.

"That why we are here - we wanted to put our ballots in the machine, we both agreed – we are standing in line and putting our ballots in the machine," Fried said.

While party affiliation may differ there seems to be common ground on one thing: the need to unify.

"Politics, its just tags and labels – we are all humans," Fried said.

Using one vote at a time.

"You have this opportunity and ability to take part in our democratic process and have a say in where our country is headed – I think that is something you should take advantage of," Vanetten said.

"If you don't vote, you can't complain," Fried said.

Here's a look at how Ohio's 2020 early voting numbers have compared to 2016. As of Oct. 27, twice as many early votes have been cast in 2020 than four years ago.