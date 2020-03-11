Voters share thoughts on election day lines, importance of voting

Voters told 10TV they expected lines to be much worse.

According to Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State, Ohio had a record number of early voters.

As of Monday, 1,339,764 ballots were cast early, compared to 2016 where there were 661,549 early voters.

However, there were several people who waited until Tuesday, election day itself to cast their votes.

“It’s not that bad so far, I don’t know how it is up there, but we just got here, it seems pretty good,” Meghan Mathew said.

We spoke with several voters who feel the short lines were because of early voting, a lot of people wanted to do it quickly.

“Early voter turn out was really good, so I was pretty hopeful today was going to be crazy with everything,” Katie Sinclair said.

Christopher Signil voted today, but also worked at a polling location in Linden.

“The lines were actually very short. I think people went earlier. My perspective is always to wait until the end. I want to hear everything and make an informed decision,” Signil said.

Voters talked to our crews about why they feel voting, no matter what beliefs are followed or how, is important.

“If you want to participate in democracy, you have to put your vote out and make sure you vote,” Mathew said.

“I think your vote is indeed your voice, I know we hear that all the time, your vote is your response,” Signil said.

From his perspective, he said it’s similar to elected officials going for a job interview.

“This is where elected officials are doing a job interview and this is where you let them know whether you’re being rehired or you’re getting a pink slip and letting them go, so if you sit at home, you’re validating some behaviors that you may not agree with,” Signil said.

Many voters came out with their kids.

We spoke with one mother, Katie Sinclair, who brought her seven year old son, Jack.

“He’s been aware of everything that’s going on in the world right now, he only wishes he could vote, so it was the best I could do bringing him along so he can feel like part of the system,” Sinclair said.

Several people feel having tough conversations and letting them experience monumental events like this is crucial for their growth.