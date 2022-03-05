Vance, Rep. Ryan projected to win Ohio's Senate primary

Vance defeated a slew of opponents, including Josh Mandel and Matt Dolan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After securing former President Donald Trump's endorsement, J.D. Vance is projected by the Associated Press to win the Republican Senate primary.

Vance defeated a slew of opponents, including Josh Mandel and Matt Dolan.

Just minutes after polls closed, Rep. Tim Ryan was also projected to win the Democratic Senate primary, according to AP.

Ryan is projected to beat his two opponents, Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech executive Traci Johnson.